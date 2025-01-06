Keke Palmer Parties With Darius Jackson Following Mutual Abuse Allegations

Boss Featuring Keke Palmer terrace after party
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: (L-R) Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson attend Boss Featuring Keke Palmer terrace after party at The GRAMMY Museum on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Keke Palmer was recently spotted with her child's father.

It's no secret that Keke Palmer and the father of her child, Darius Jackson, have experienced their fair share of ups and downs in their relationship. Just a few months after welcoming their son Leodis, the pair decided to go their separate ways. This, of course, followed some messy drama that unfolded online after Jackson criticized Palmer for what she chose to wear to an Usher concert. Palmer went on to request a restraining order against Jackson in November of 2023, accusing him of domestic violence and more, according to NBC News.

The following month, he fired back with his own accusations, alleging that Palmer "repeatedly engaged in abusive conduct” and “acted as the primary aggressor" throughout their relationship. Ultimately, they settled the case outside of court, and now appear to be on much better terms. In a new clip, for example, the two of them are seen turning up alongside various loved ones.

Keke Palmer Lives It Up With Her Child's Father

They both appeared to be in good spirits, with Palmer even kissing one of her friends on the lips. Unsurprisingly, the clip has earned mixed reactions from fans in The Shade Room's comments section. While some are glad to see them on better terms for the sake of their son, others don't approve. "Let them co parent in peace yall messy," one fan writes. "I’m forever over him," another says. For now, it remains unclear whether or not Palmer and Jackson are more than just co-parents.

Rumors that the two of them had reconciled were sparked back in August, however, when they were spotted together for the first time since their feud. Their son's Instagram page shared a photo of the three of them at the zoo, though neither of them addressed the outing themselves. "I had a fun day at the zoo! I’m grateful. Hope you guys had a good weekend," the caption read.

