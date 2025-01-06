Keke Palmer Parties With Darius Jackson Following Mutual Abuse Allegations

Keke Palmer was recently spotted with her child's father.

It's no secret that Keke Palmer and the father of her child, Darius Jackson, have experienced their fair share of ups and downs in their relationship. Just a few months after welcoming their son Leodis, the pair decided to go their separate ways. This, of course, followed some messy drama that unfolded online after Jackson criticized Palmer for what she chose to wear to an Usher concert. Palmer went on to request a restraining order against Jackson in November of 2023, accusing him of domestic violence and more, according to NBC News.

The following month, he fired back with his own accusations, alleging that Palmer "repeatedly engaged in abusive conduct” and “acted as the primary aggressor" throughout their relationship. Ultimately, they settled the case outside of court, and now appear to be on much better terms. In a new clip, for example, the two of them are seen turning up alongside various loved ones.

Keke Palmer Lives It Up With Her Child's Father

They both appeared to be in good spirits, with Palmer even kissing one of her friends on the lips. Unsurprisingly, the clip has earned mixed reactions from fans in The Shade Room's comments section. While some are glad to see them on better terms for the sake of their son, others don't approve. "Let them co parent in peace yall messy," one fan writes. "I’m forever over him," another says. For now, it remains unclear whether or not Palmer and Jackson are more than just co-parents.