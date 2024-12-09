Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Joined The Army With Plans To Do 20 Years

BYBryson "Boom" Paul86 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 Atlanta Film Festival - "Big Boss" Closing Night Screening
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 29: (L-R) Keke Palmer, Leo Jackson, and Darius Jackson attend the "Big Boss" Closing Night Screening during the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 29, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/WireImage)
Keke Palmer's baby father joins the service.

According to a new video circulating social media, Darius Jackson, Keke Palmer's ex-boyfriend and the father of her son, has enlisted in the U.S. Army. A livestream clip involving Jackson, 30, and a few others surfaced on Sunday (Dec. 8), with him explaining his plans in the service. Jackson shares that he signed a four-year contract but contemplates completing 20 years. "I'm four right now because I have some plans after this," says Darius. "But I want to see how my experience is... I don't know yet."

The information surrounding Darius Jackson's enlistment is vague. He does mention his son in the conversation with plans to stay in the service to supply him with future benefits. "I paid attention in that finance class," he said when it was brought up that children get benefits for 20 years of service. "I was thinking, 'I see why people just go ahead and do it... I'm indecisive right now, tho." Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson broke up in November 2023. They co-parent their son born in February 2023.

Read more: Darius Jackson Had To Call Keke Palmer To Remember Their Son's Birthday

Keke Palmer's BD Darius Jackson Signs A 4-Year Deal With The U.S. Army

In October, Keke Palmer detailed her "unhealthy relationship" with Jackson to People. “There was a lot going on,” she reflects. “The relationship had become unhappy and unhealthy.” After establishing joint custody of their son, she shares a new different perspective on the relationship. Reflecting on the experience, she writes in her book, “I wish I could say he was terrible the entire time, or that I was. But it wasn’t that simple.” Her goal, she says, is to ensure her son grows up with a balanced understanding of his parents. “I didn’t want my son to think his father is a monster—because I don’t.”

Palmer stars in the upcoming comedy film One of Them Days, co-starring SZA. The film, which features Kat Williams and is produced by Issa Rae, will hit theaters nationwide on January 24. SZA promised a new album in 2024.

Read more: Keke Palmer Sends Shannon Sharpe Into Hysteria By Bringing Up Sex Tape Mishap

[Via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
...