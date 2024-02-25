Keke Palmer Wishes Baby Leodis A Happy Birthday With Heartfelt Post

It goes without saying that it's been a busy year for Keke Palmer. Aside from acting, podcasting, and more, the mother of one has been through a lot in her relationship with her son Leodis' father, Darius Jackson. At the end of last year, Palmer accused Jackson of abuse, which he responded to with similar allegations against Palmer. Since then, the former pair have traded various subliminal jobs online, with members of their families getting involved.

While things may not be fully resolved for Palmer on the romance front, she's been sure not to let the feud get in the way of her and her little one's relationship. She frequently shows baby Leodis off on social media, most recently sharing a lengthy and heartfelt post in honor of his first birthday.

Read More: Darius Jackson Shades Keke Palmer With Advice On Twitter: “Wait 'Til Marriage”

Keke Palmer Says Her Son Is Her Purpose

"Leo Beo!!" she began. "Happy Birthday son I LOVE YOU SO MUCH." Palmer went on to describe her son as the "strongest person" she's ever known, detailing how he managed to bring her peace even before his birth. "You make my life so worth living," she wrote. "If I’m being honest I have always teeter tottered with life. I have just always been so annoyed by it and the ups and the downs and it has always seemed so painful for trivial reasons. Things could be so simple and they’re not and that always gave me a bitter feeling. But since you my son, I have no confusion on why I am here! On my purpose or my value or why I should stay. I wanna stay for you."

Of course, fans are flooding Palmer's comments section with birthday wishes, as well as praise for her dedication to Leodis. What do you think of Keke Palmer's heartfelt Instagram post in honor of her son Leodis' first birthday? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Bobbi Althoff & Drake Beef Rumours Come Up During Podcaster's Keke Palmer Interview: Watch

[Via]