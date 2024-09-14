Joe Budden Questions The Shannon Sharpe Sex Tape Scandal

The Joe Budden Podcast isn't sure about this whole situation.

The Joe Budden Podcast and its titular host recently discussed the Shannon Sharpe scandal on their show. "That's what people are saying," he responded to Flip's assessment that Shannon Sharpe wanted to prove non-heterosexuality rumors wrong. "Let's slow down, because both of those are very important points and I don't want to breeze by either of them," referencing Parks' skepticism that this was an accident. "People are saying that he did this in response to some of the allegations and rumors that have been attached to his name."

"I'm not all the way mad at that," Joe Budden said of Parks' idea that Sharpe went Live intentionally to promote his Nightcap podcast sponsors, which are erection pills. "My problem with what Flip is saying, if that's true, and the rumors are right that he's responding to something... Oh, f**k, I don't even want to be the one to say it, but I'ma say it. The problem with that is that I don't think that people were saying that Shannon Sharpe is gay. Yeah, [they were], but that's reckless Internet chatter. I think what they was saying is that Shannon Sharpe is bi. I don't think anybody doubts that Shannon Sharpe was sleeping with women. But in today's society, if you're not part of that community, you might view that as gay.

"So him f***ing a girl, I don't think really clears nothing up," Joe Budden continued. "I wish they had texted me in the think tank or the group chat. But there's nobody to say that as soon as Michelle left, Daryl didn't come in there and get crazy. I'm saying this: Michelle don't disprove that Daryl's in the Uber. I know I shouldn't be the one to say that. No, I'm not saying that I believe that. Now, back to Parks' point. I'm with you, let's get to it. It is difficult to Insta Live by mistake. And we want to give grace to our elders. Technology can be difficult. He's already said that he's never Insta Live'd before in his entire life.