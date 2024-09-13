Kai Cenat Gives Shannon Sharpe Advice After Viral Instagram Live Blunder

The popular Twitch streamer is the latest to get some jokes off after Sharpe's Instagram live faux pas on Wednesday.

Shannon Sharpe went viral on Wednesday afternoon, but not for reasons he was hoping for. The Hall of Fame tight end-turned-wildly popular sports commentator accidentally went live on Instagram while having sex with a woman. The internet was shocked, and Sharpe's social media manager quickly issued a post claiming he was hacked. Of course, that was not true, and Sharpe addressed the reality of the situation on his Nightcap podcast with Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson that evening. He admitted that the live was accidental, and he was deeply embarrassed by what happened earlier in the day. After his initial apologies, Sharpe and Johnson got some jokes in, bringing some levity to the situation.

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat appeared on the Thursday evening episode of Nightcap, dubbed "The Roast of Shannon Sharpe." The episode featured a rotating cast of characters, including Snoop Dogg, Cam Newton, and comedians Godfrey and Lavell Crawford. Cenat also made some jokes at Sharpe's expense and gave him some advice so that he can avoid a repeat.

Kai Cenat Gives Shannon Sharpe Advice After Instagram Live Snafu

"Hey, Shannon, stop being so freaky, bro," said Kai Cenat. "Next time, put your phone all the way in the next room, alright? Before you get that pu**y bro, put the phone in the next room, okay?" Sharpe jokingly responded that he's going to leave his phone in the car. After Cenat left the stream, Sharpe made a few remarks in jest about Cenat's height. "He ain't even 5'5 [...] Yeah, he's about 5'3," he said to Johnson.