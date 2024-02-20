Kai Cenat Confronts Shannon Sharpe After Being Mercilessly Roasted On "First Take" For Being Three Feet Tall

Kai Cenat is one of the biggest streamers in the entire world right now. Overall, he just won streamer of the year at the Streamer Awards. At this point, there is no denying what Kai has done in his career. Although he is mostly found on Twitch, he is becoming a mainstream figure. For instance, this past weekend, he got to play in the Celebrity All-Star Game for NBA All-Star Weekend. Sure, he only scored four points, but he was still a huge presence all weekend. He even got hopped over by Jaylen Brown during the Dunk Contest.

Unfortunately, the dunk was fairly underwhelming considering the fact that Cenat isn't very tall. Furthermore, he was sitting down which made the dunk that much less impressive. On First Take yesterday, Shannon Sharpe made his feelings clear on all of this. In fact, he claimed that Cenat was three-feet tall and that sitting down, he was half of that. Cenat saw this on his stream and freaked out, although you can tell it was an act for the sake of content. Subsequently, he joined Nightcap with Shannon and Ochocinco, where he confronted the two on what was said.

Kai Cenat Defends His Honor

Sharpe thought it was all very funny, as did Ochocinco. However, Sharpe did defend his take, noting that he just wanted to illustrate how bad the dunk was. As for Cenat and his height, the streamer said he is 5'9". Sharpe wasn't so sure about all of this as he claimed that he was 5'5". At this point, the two are not going to be able to come to an agreement on height. That said, it is cool to see these two on a podcast together. They are both leveling up in the media world, and their fanbases are bigger than ever.

Let us know what you thought about this entire situation, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.

