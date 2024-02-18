Ice Spice Congratulates Kai Cenat On Streaming Award, Fans Eye Their Flirty Vibes

Is there something between Kai Cenat and Ice Spice? Fans are unsure what to think after seeing an exchange on social media. "congrats kaiiiii >.<," Spice wrote, responding to news that Cenat had once again won "streamer of the year". "Appreciate You Gorgeous ❤️," Cenat wrote in response, sparking speculation amongst fans that something might be going on between the pair. Others noted that Cenat responded to Spice within a minute of her posting her message to him.

Spice has previously appeared on Cenat's stream and went as far as to send him a Christmas present last year. However, Cenat's affections are rather fickle. At separate points in 2023, he was shooting his shot with both GloRilla and SZA. It remains to be seen if the messages are just flirty banter between friends or subtle signs of a new power couple. What do you think is going on here? Let us know in the comments. We'll keep an eye on this story and provide any updates if they emerge.

Ice Spice Roasted For Super Bowl Performance

However, other people have shown less love for Spice in recent weeks. "Tell The frozen spice girl to stop singing to me, I have a dashiki that’s older than her," Michael Blackson wrote on Instagram. He also included footage of Spice rapping and twerking at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party, turning the camera to capture his concerned expression. Many fans were quick to skewer Spice in the comments too. "So she’s a stripper with a microphone. Got it," one hater said. "Imagine your music being so trash you have to show your nakedness so we can forget that your music is trash 🗑️," concurred another.

However, Spice had a VIP seat for the game, rolling up to Travis Kelce's suite with Taylor Swift. She also starred in an ad for Starry. In the ad, Spice is being rizzed up the soda brand's two animated mascots when her "ex-boyfriend" shows up to try and win back the rapper. When she rejects him, the man's head horrifyingly explodes in a fountain of soda. Titled "It's Time To See Other Sodas", the ad dropped on February 2. However, contrary to the belief of some gossip sites, the ad did not reveal any details of the rapper's actual love life.

