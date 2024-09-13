Cam'ron Takes Trolling To New Heights With Insane Shannon Sharpe Sex Tape Parody

This moment will continue to be a meme/joke for a long time.

Shannon Sharpe isn't going to live down this sex tape debacle for quite some time. Right now, it's at its peak meme status with loads of people online trolling the ex-NFL star in numerous ways. However, Cam'ron is really going the distance with it by staging his own Shannon Sharpe "sex tape". According to HipHopDX, the New York rapper and talk show host instead shared it to the Instagram feed and while it's merciless, it's also pure comedy. Instead of taking place at his home, Cam'ron decides to up the ante by trying to perform multiple acts while driving.

As the video goes on, things get increasingly more unrealistic, so buckle up (no pun intended). Cam'ron starts off with pretending to receive oral. During this portion you can hear him say things like "suck it" and "watch your teeth b****". Making all of this even more hysterical is the number of times he looks back at his phone laying down on the floor in the backseat. After that, Cam'ron asks the woman he's with to "get on top while I drive". "She does" and while "doing the deed", the Dipset MC cleverly and hilariously says, "That’s how I drive my b****es crazy".

Cam'ron "Does The Impossible" While Driving

This all going on while Killa Cam is operating the pedals, and the woman is controlling the steering wheel. Then, he wraps things up with "sucking milk from her breasts" before "finishing". Finally, after their wild experience, Cam turns to phone and is "shocked" to learn that he was on IG Live. "Oh s***, the phone on! I’m on Live! Let me turn this s*** off". He also kicked Shannon Sharpe while he's down, captioning the post, "My bad I was hacked y’all 😂😂😂".

What are your thoughts on Cam'ron filming a parody of Shannon Sharpe's accidental sex tape? Do you think the latter is going to say something on Nightcap? Is this one of the funniest videos you have seen this year? Are you buying that Shannon called it an accident?