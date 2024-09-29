Cam'ron Claims He Rejected Key To NYC After Diddy Returned It Amid Scandal

Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2005 - Zac Posen After Party Hosted By Sean "P. Diddy" Combs
Big Joe, Cam'ron and Sean " P. Diddy" Combs during Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2005 - Zac Posen After Party Hosted By Sean "P. Diddy" Combs at Glo in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Cam'ron allegedly turned down Mayor Eric Adams' offer before his indictment, and after Diddy gave it back.

On his It Is What It Is sports talk show with Mase, Cam'ron recently claimed that he turned down an offer from New York City Mayor Eric Adams to receive the key to the city. This was apparently before Adams received a federal indictment over corruption-related charges, for which he pleaded not guilty. However, it was also after the mayor gave the key to Diddy in September 2023. You probably recall that the Bad Boy mogul returned the key in May of this year after his various sexual assault allegations poured in (plus the Cassie assault video), leading up to his current federal indictment.

As for how Cam'ron revealed this, he remarked on the matter after Mase threw some shots at his ex higher-up Diddy, which led Cam to bring up Eric Adams' situation. "You know what’s crazy?" he asked. "This is word to everything I love. Last month, they called me to see if I wanted the key to the city. I said, ‘I don’t want to be involved with nothing.’ I said, ‘That ain’t really up my alley right now, I’m cool with the key to New York City, man.’"

Cam'ron Wants Nothing To Do With The Key To NYC

Then, Cam'ron claimed that Eric Adams' office were the ones to call him. "I don’t want nothing that has to do with the keys to the city, the n***as giving them out, or the n***as that previously had them," he shared. "I don’t got nothing to do with the key to the city, I don’t got nothing to do with that." Elsewhere, Killa Cam is actually gearing up for a new show Talk With Flee. In a trailer for it, he spoke on his relationship with Jay-Z, the Dipset versus The LOX Verzuz, and a whole lot more.

Meanwhile, we all know that It Is What It Is can turn into a roast fest more than a reflection on current events. For example, Cam'ron recently called Shannon Sharpe out for seemingly prioritizing advice from white men concerning his recent IG Live sex scandal. Cam and Mase felt like he insinuated that other Black commentators who criticized Sharpe are beneath him, so we can expect their animosity to develop further.

