Diddy's Lawyer Delivers An Update On His Client's State Of Mind

BYCaroline Fisher1324 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Million Dollar Bowl
MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 03: Sean Combs attends the Million Dollar Bowl at The Dome Miami on February 3, 2020 in Miami, Florida.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Diddy has a long road ahead of him.

It's no secret that Diddy has a long road ahead of him, as he's currently facing several charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. The Bad Boy founder was arrested earlier this month in New York City and remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Reportedly, he could be hit with a lengthy prison sentence if he's convicted. According to his lawyer Marc Agnifilo, however, he hasn't let that shake his confidence.

During his appearance in TMZ's new documentary, The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment, Agnifilo gave an update on how his client is doing following his arrest. "His state of mind is actually remarkably positive," he explained. "His resolve is strong, he's engaged, he's focused on his defense... He's come to terms with the fact that this is where he is for now."

Read More: Rosie O’Donnell Jokes About Diddy Ending Up In Jail In Resurfaced Clip

Marc Agnifilo Says Diddy Is Staying "Remarkably Positive" Amid Legal Battle

Agnifilo continued, speculating that concentrating on his defense is giving Diddy the strength he needs to carry him through this difficult time. While the mogul appears to be doing well despite the circumstances, his legal issues are still mounting. Late last week, for example, he was hit with his twelfth lawsuit in the past 11 months. An anonymous woman accuses him of sexually assaulting, drugging, and threatening her. She additionally alleges that she was impregnated by Diddy.

In this latest lawsuit, Diddy's alleged victim also accuses Yung Miami of trying to harass and pressure her into getting an abortion. In the end, she alleges that she had a miscarriage. "Jane Doe informed defendant Combs of the positive test. Caresha Brownlee, defendant Combs’ associate, harassed Jane Doe by repeatedly calling her and telling Jane Doe to have an abortion. Jane Doe suffered a miscarriage and did not speak to defendant Combs or his team for approximately three months," the suit reads. What do you think of Diddy's lawyer claiming that he's been able to stay positive despite his current circumstances? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Taye Diggs Admits Diddy Was A “Hero” To Him Before Disturbing Allegations

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...