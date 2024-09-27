Yung Miami Under Fire For Allegedly Harassing Woman To Abort Diddy’s Baby

The latest sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy is from an anonymous woman who claims he drugged, assaulted, and impregnated her against her will. However, Sean Combs is not the only rap star implicated in this filing, according to court documents reportedly obtained by AllHipHop. The Jane Doe also alleged that Yung Miami (real name Caresha Brownlee) harassed and pressured her to abort Diddy's baby, although she ended up having a miscarriage. She learned she was pregnant around July of 2022 following the alleged April assault (one of various alleged incidents of this), and is also suing the Bad Boy mogul for physical assault, battery and sexual battery, sexual harassment, unlawful surveillance, tampering with a consumer product, emotional distress, and the violation of the Gender Motivated Violence Act of New York.
"In July of 2022, Jane Doe traveled at defendant Combs’ command to his home in Los Angeles," the Diddy lawsuit reportedly reads. "While in defendant Combs’ bathroom, Jane Doe was compelled to ingest an unknown substance. Jane Doe later learned it was or contained the drug ketamine and/or other substances, which caused Jane Doe to ‘black out’ and lose consciousness intermittently throughout the night. Jane Doe did not consent to ingesting ketamine and/or other substances.
Diddy & Yung Miami At The 2023 Met Gala
"Shortly thereafter, Jane Doe took a pregnancy test, which was positive," the lawsuit against Diddy continues. "Jane Doe informed defendant Combs of the positive test. Caresha Brownlee, defendant Combs’ associate, harassed Jane Doe by repeatedly calling her and telling Jane Doe to have an abortion. Jane Doe suffered a miscarriage and did not speak to defendant Combs or his team for approximately three months.
"Combs would make her ‘perform a show’ for him and would ply her with alcohol and substances until she passed out," it went on. "She would wake up with bruising and injuries but with no recollection of how she sustained her injuries. This continued until July of 2024." According to the lawsuit, the Jane Doe and Diddy first met in 2020. While neither he nor his team have publicly responded to this filing, they have denied almost all the allegations against him so far.