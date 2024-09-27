Texas Lawyer Announces He Will Represent Over 50 More Of Diddy's Alleged Sexual Assault Victims

This adds to Diddy's 11 lawsuits over the past 11 months.

Diddy continues to receive some pretty damning updates in his saga of misconduct allegations, civil lawsuits, and federal investigation. Moreover, a Texas attorney recently announced his representation of over 50 new alleged sexual assault victims who claim to have suffered the crime at the hands of the Bad Boy mogul. On Thursday night (September 26), the Houston-based Buzbee Law Firm took to Instagram to announce their move against him and his associations for their alleged sexual assault and abuse. Furthermore, this adds to Sean Combs' 11 lawsuits over the past 11 months. One of these was the settled Cassie case. Meanwhile, he denies all the other allegations against him.

"The Buzbee Law Firm has been associated by the Ava Law Group to act as Lead Counsel to pursue claims on behalf of more than fifty individuals who suffered sexual assault and abuse at the hands of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his cohorts," their statement reads. "This group of brave individuals include both men and women. Many were minors when the abuse occurred. Some of these brave individuals reported the incidents to the police, others did not. Each individual story is gut wrenching and heartbreaking.

Diddy Faces Huge Sexual Assault Lawsuit(s) From Houston Firm

"The acts complained of occurred at hotels, private homes, and also at the infamous P. Diddy 'Freak Off' parties," the firm continued. "The violations against this group of individuals are mind-boggling. [They] can only be described as debauchery and depravity, exacted by powerful people against minors and the weak. I expect the group seeking redress will grow as this case progresses. I expect many other individuals will be implicated. We expect to have a press conference early next week where some of these stories can be told as the nation learns more and grapples with the potential scope of this scandal. Our firm has always been at the forefront of the most important cases in the United States. We are proud to represent this group of brave souls and pray for justice on their behalf.

"My referring counsel, who associated me to lead this effort, has been vetting and performing due diligence on these claims for many months," Tony Buzbee stated to XXL of his firm's Diddy case. "These are thus vetted claims that we intend to file in the courts of New York. I expect there will be many more victims who come forward. On behalf of these brave individuals, I intend to sue Mr. Combs along with several other notable entities and individuals who were involved."