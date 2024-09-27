Pink Denies Rumor That She Deleted Her Twitter Over Diddy Connection

The singer set the record straight.

Pink isn't particularly controversial. She's a respected pop star from the 2000s who has continued to find success on the charts well into the 2020s. A recent social media decision has dragged into an odd story involving the Diddy arrest, however. Pink deleted her Twitter account, and the timing of this deletion had fans wondering if she was hiding something. Rumors spread like wildfire on the internet, with many fans theorizing that Pink wiped her account in an attempt to get rid of evidence linking her to Diddy. It got to be so much, in fact, that the singer had to address it.

Pink took to Instagram to explain the whole Twitter controversy. She posted a screenshot of the tweet that sparked the whole thing, and a caption providing context. The tweet read: "This account will self-destruct in two minutes." What followers didn't realize, or at least, failed to report on, was the time that the account was deleted months ago. "I don’t know why I became a headline this week. But I wiped my Twitter account on February 6," the singer explained. "There is no truth to the rumors spread this week. And while I’ve met people in passing, I’m not associated with any of the people mentioned."

Pink Confirmed She Deleted Her Account In February

The theory that Pink and Diddy were connected at all was flimsy to begin with. The artists never worked together on a song, despite being peers for over three decades. The timing of the social media deletion also disproves any connection. Diddy was arrested at the beginning of September. It appears that fans simply noticed that Pink's account had been deleted, and forced a link where there was none. Pink isn't the only musician who has recently wiped their social media.