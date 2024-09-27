Diddy's Former Bodyguard Claims Mogul's Ties To Eric Adams Sparked Federal Investigation

This newest Diddy claim emerged before New York City Mayor Eric Adams' indictment on five federal charges.

The federal investigation and indictment concerning Diddy deals with charges of alleged sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Recently, another high-profile Big Apple indictment arrived against New York City Mayor Eric Adams for campaign finance corruption with a foreign government, bribery, and other related charges. While these situations don't seem connected at all, Sean Combs' former bodyguard Gene Deal thinks that something fishy went down. Moreover, before the Adams indictment, Deal spoke to The Art Of Dialogue and claimed that the Southern District of New York started to investigate the Bad Boy mogul as they investigated the mayor, meaning that the former's ties to the latter might be what caused Puff Daddy's indictment.

"All the mayor people that he brought on, here in New York City, they all resigning," Diddy's former bodyguard alleged. "People ain’t gon' tie this together, but if you look at it, you have to say because of Mayor Adams and his relationship with Diddy, it brought on the Southern District of New York to start investigating Diddy on civil lawsuits that was put against him.

Read More: 50 Cent Raises His Eyebrows At Eric Adams Following Federal Indictment

Diddy's Former Bodyguard's Latest Claims

Furthermore, Gene Deal claimed that the case against Diddy is "bigger" than the executive. "Because you know who else they was doing an investigation on during that whole time period? It was the mayor and the politicians in New York City," he posited. In addition, Deal alleged that federal officials "found that there was some criminal activity" after looking at Cassie and Lil Rod's civil lawsuits against Combs, which led them to pursue criminal charges. However, all these explanations still require further elaboration in court in order to make heads or tails of them. After all, the two indictments arriving during a similar timeframe could just be a coincidence.