Diddy Makes A Decision On Testifying In Court

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
2018 Fox Network Upfront
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Sean "Diddy" Combs attend 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images)
Diddy is planning his legal strategy for this massive trial.

Diddy's lawyer Marc Agnifilo chose to participate in TMZ's upcoming documentary The Downfall Of Diddy: The Indictment, for which he issued some key and important updates on his legal case and strategy. Moreover, he revealed whether or not his client plans to testify in federal court. For those unaware, Sean Combs faces sex trafficking and racketeering charges following a whirlwind of other lawsuits and allegations against him, most of which remain unsolved. According to Agnifilo, he is "eager" to defend himself in court and tell his side of the story. This is despite the possibility for cross-examination over leaked surveillance footage of the Bad Boy mogul assaulting Cassie in a hotel room.

"I don’t know that I could keep him off the stand," Diddy's attorney reportedly told the outlet. "I think he is very eager to tell his story and I think he will tell every part of his story, including what you see on the video. So I expect it’s going to be explained by the both of us." Marc Agnifilo also referred to other things he could potentially explain or dismiss, such as questions about his alleged "freak-offs" and allegedly blowing up Kid Cudi's car.

Diddy At The 2023 Howard Yardfest

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at Howard University's Yardfest on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage/Getty Images)

"He has his story," Diddy's lawyer reportedly went on. "And he has a story that I think only he can tell in the way that he can tell it, in real time. And it’s a human story, it’s a story of love, it’s a story of hurt, it’s a story of heartbreak." "He was heartbroken. She was heartbroken," he said of the Cassie relationship. This documentary will air on Thursday night (September 26) via Tubi according to promotional material. In addition, this decision comes as another sexual assault lawsuit recently hit the New York businessman and his bodyguard for their alleged crimes.

Meanwhile, other celebrities like Suge Knight have speculated on who else knew about all this in the famous world. "Facts is there," he shared on News Nation with host Chris Cuomo. "Where we’re at now, I don’t care if it’s T.I., I don’t care if it’s Rick Ross, I don’t care if it’s Jay. I don’t care if it’s Snoop, I don’t care if it’s Game, I don’t care if it’s Dre. Nobody stepping up on the fact that you know what’s going on."

