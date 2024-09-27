Diddy Hit With Yet Another Lawsuit From Woman Who Alleges He Got Her Pregnant

This marks Diddy's twelfth lawsuit over the past 11 months.

Another harrowing lawsuit came forward against Diddy amid his federal case. This time, it's from an anonymous woman who claims that he drugged, sexually assaulted, and impregnated her, and even added allegations that he continues to intimidate and threaten her. These new court documents were reportedly filed on Friday (September 27) and obtained by TMZ. The Jane Doe claims that Sean Combs assaulted her on various occasions over a four-year period. As for the pregnancy, she stated via her attorney Joseph L. Ciaccio that she suffered a miscarriage, and their lawsuit further details the alleged crimes at hand.

The latest woman to sue Diddy claims that they first met in the fall of 2020 on an all-expenses paid trip overseas. They allegedly saw each other on occasion during 2021 and 2022, as he and his team supposedly arranged for link-ups at his Miami, L.A., and New York homes. The Jane Doe accused Puff Daddy and his entourage of using "coercive and harassing language" to get her to sign onto their travel plans, thus removing her agency in traveling of her own volition. Drivers would allegedly arrive at her home to take her to him and he would allegedly spike drinks to force himself onto her.

Read More: 50 Cent Believes Celebrities Are Silent On Diddy Because They Went To His Parties

Diddy At The 2022 BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: (L-R) Babyface and Sean 'Diddy' Combs speak onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

One specific instance mentioned in the lawsuit is an April 2022 incident in which Diddy allegedly forced the Jane Doe to engage in intercourse at his Los Angeles property. Not only did she claim that she sustained injuries from their meetings, but she also accused him of forcing ketamine and other drugs onto her in July of 2022, causing a mental blackout. This is when she claims she got pregnant. In addition, the filing posits that one of the Bad Boy mogul's affiliates harassed her over the phone to get an abortion before she supposedly suffered a miscarriage. After this, the anonymous accuser says she tried to distance herself despite Combs' alleged constant calls and texts so that they could meet again.