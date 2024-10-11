Diddy’s Lawyer Reveals Mogul’s Biggest Struggle In Jail

By Caroline Fisher
Invest Fest 2023
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 26: Sean Combs Onstage during Invest Fest 2023 at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
The most difficult part of jail for Diddy isn't what one would expect.

It's no secret that Diddy has a lot on his plate at the moment. Last month, the Bad Boy founder was arrested in New York City and hit with charges related to alleged racketeering and sex trafficking. He's also currently facing various lawsuits from several individuals accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and more. Yesterday (October 10), he appeared in court, where he was offered a May 2025 trial date. Reportedly, his attorney Marc Agnifilo agreed, though it's unclear whether or not the date is set in stone. He also didn't get any news on his third bail attempt, meaning that he'll remain behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn for the time being.

Obviously, his current situation would be pretty difficult for anyone to navigate. His biggest struggle in jail, however, might not be what one would expect. Outside of the courtroom, Agnifilo chatted with reporters and provided some insight into the mogul's lackluster diet.

Diddy's Lawyer Claims Food Is The "Roughest" Part Of Mogul's Jail Stay

Sean Combs speaks onstage during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for DJ Khaled on April 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it," Agnifilo said of Diddy's stay in jail, according to People. Fortunately for Diddy, he has a solid support system behind him as he fights for his freedom. All but one of his children were spotted at his court hearing yesterday, joined by his mother Janice Combs.

The kids were very happy to support their father. The whole family was. They are united in their support and he was happy to see them all there," a source told People. What do you think of Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo revealing the toughest part of jail for the mogul? Are you surprised that according to him, it's food? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

