Cassie’s Songwriter Recalls Diddy's Disturbing Alleged Phone Call With Singer

BYCaroline Fisher205 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" - Arrivals
arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" at Writers Guild of America, West on June 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Immediately, Tiffany Red says she knew something was allegedly "wrong."

Diddy's recent arrest and ongoing legal battle have prompted various individuals from his past to come forward to share their own alleged stories. One of these individuals, Cassie's songwriter Tiffany Red, recently opened up about the experiences she allegedly had with him on ABC's Secret Life of Diddy — A Special Edition of 20/20. She recalled one particularly chilling alleged phone conversation she heard Diddy and Cassie have, which tipped her off to the fact that something was off.

“Is someone in the car with you?” Red remembered Diddy allegedly asking Cassie, according to Us Weekly. “I know someone is in the car with you... That was my first time being, like, ‘Something is wrong.'" She went on to detail another disturbing alleged interaction, which she says took place in August of 2015, right around Cassie's 29th birthday.

Read More: Diddy’s Team Accuses Feds Of Leaking Cassie Assault Footage And Demands Alleged Misconduct Investigation

Tiffany Red Opens Up About Her Alleged Experiences With Diddy

Musicians Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Ventura attend the GQ Men of the Year Party at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/Getty Images For GQ)

Red alleges that she saw Diddy get “in [Cassie's] face," cuss her out, and more while she was cornered in a room. It's unclear what prompted the alleged explosion. “He was really mad, he was really close to her face and she just had her head down," Red also alleged. “My sense was that everybody around him was afraid of him.”

These aren't the only allegations Red has made against Diddy in recent months, however. In September, she also took to Instagram to share her reaction to his arrest. "While co-creating Cassie’s sophomore album, I was degraded by Sean Combs, deceived by him, his team, and the record labels about the music being released, I was exposed to Diddy’s abuse of Cassie and others in her circle, and I unknowingly consumed something laced without my consent at his Hombly Hills home studio while writing for Cassie back in 2017," she alleged. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Diddy And Cassie Perform Together In Chilling Resurfaced Video: Watch

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...