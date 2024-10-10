Cassie’s Songwriter Recalls Diddy's Disturbing Alleged Phone Call With Singer

Immediately, Tiffany Red says she knew something was allegedly "wrong."

Diddy's recent arrest and ongoing legal battle have prompted various individuals from his past to come forward to share their own alleged stories. One of these individuals, Cassie's songwriter Tiffany Red, recently opened up about the experiences she allegedly had with him on ABC's Secret Life of Diddy — A Special Edition of 20/20. She recalled one particularly chilling alleged phone conversation she heard Diddy and Cassie have, which tipped her off to the fact that something was off.

“Is someone in the car with you?” Red remembered Diddy allegedly asking Cassie, according to Us Weekly. “I know someone is in the car with you... That was my first time being, like, ‘Something is wrong.'" She went on to detail another disturbing alleged interaction, which she says took place in August of 2015, right around Cassie's 29th birthday.

Tiffany Red Opens Up About Her Alleged Experiences With Diddy

Musicians Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Ventura attend the GQ Men of the Year Party at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/Getty Images For GQ)

Red alleges that she saw Diddy get “in [Cassie's] face," cuss her out, and more while she was cornered in a room. It's unclear what prompted the alleged explosion. “He was really mad, he was really close to her face and she just had her head down," Red also alleged. “My sense was that everybody around him was afraid of him.”