Diddy’s Team Accuses Feds Of Leaking Cassie Assault Footage And Demands Alleged Misconduct Investigation

Diddy's legal team believes the government has allegedly hindered his right to a fair trial.

It's no secret that Diddy has a long road ahead of him, and now, his legal team is accusing the feds of hindering his right to a fair trial. Yesterday (October 9), they filed a motion for an evidentiary hearing in the United States Court of the Southern District of New York, obtained by Meghann Cuniff. The hearing would investigate alleged government misconduct in the Bad Boy founder's case. They accuse the feds of “strategic” and “unlawful” leaks, making “false and prejudicial statements” in the press, and more.

They even accuse the feds of leaking footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie at a hotel in 2016, which surfaced earlier this year. “The videotape was leaked to CNN for one reason alone," Diddy's motion alleges. "To mortally wound the reputation and the prospect of Sean Combs successfully defending himself against these allegations."

Diddy's Team Requests Evidentiary Hearing And More In New Motion

The motion also slams the raids conducted on Diddy's mansions in March of this year, per AllHipHop. His team alleges that excessive force was used "to garner further press attention," portray Diddy as "dangerous," and more. On top of the evidentiary hearing, Diddy's team is also pushing for "discovery of emails, documents and records in the possession of the government (including DHS) related to these leaks; a gag order prohibiting government personnel from disclosing any evidence or investigative material related to this case to any member of the media; and suppression of any evidence leaked by government employees in violation of Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure," according to XXL.

What do you think of Diddy's legal team filing a motion for an evidentiary hearing to investigate alleged government misconduct? What about them accusing the feds of leaking the disturbing footage of him assaulting Cassie at a hotel that surfaced online earlier this year? Does this surprise you or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

