Diddy's Ideal Trial Date Revealed In New Joint Filing

Diddy's legal battle appears to be just beginning, as the mogul was arrested last month and hit with various charges. He's currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and has been denied release on bail two times already. Now, according to a new joint filing obtained by Meghann Cuniff, he's looking to get his trial underway.

The filing from earlier today says that Diddy "intends to request a trial date in April or May 2025." It also states that he plans to file "a motion for a hearing and other remedies related to unauthorized and prejudicial leaks of grand jury information." The filing arrives shortly after Diddy was hit with even more disturbing allegations, outlined by attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd earlier this week.

Mitchell-Kidd alleges that her client was sexually assaulted by Diddy, his bodyguard, and another man at the mogul's home. “[My client] was raped by Mr. Combs, his bodyguard, and another man,” she alleged in an interview with News Nation. "They invited her to Combs’ home and orchestrated this entire situation. The upcoming lawsuit outlines her traumatic flight to safety after that horrific night." Mitchell-Kidd also alleges that an unknown oily substance was poured on her client during the alleged attack.