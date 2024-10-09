Diddy's Ideal Trial Date Revealed In New Joint Filing

BYCaroline Fisher301 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming ‚Äì Yardfest
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest at Howard University on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs)
Diddy's legal battle is just beginning.

Diddy's legal battle appears to be just beginning, as the mogul was arrested last month and hit with various charges. He's currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and has been denied release on bail two times already. Now, according to a new joint filing obtained by Meghann Cuniff, he's looking to get his trial underway.

The filing from earlier today says that Diddy "intends to request a trial date in April or May 2025." It also states that he plans to file "a motion for a hearing and other remedies related to unauthorized and prejudicial leaks of grand jury information." The filing arrives shortly after Diddy was hit with even more disturbing allegations, outlined by attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd earlier this week.

Read More: Diddy Reportedly Gets Emotional Jail Visit From Twin Daughters & Mother

Diddy Is Aiming For Trial In April Or May 2025, According to New Filing Obtained By Meghann Cuniff

Mitchell-Kidd alleges that her client was sexually assaulted by Diddy, his bodyguard, and another man at the mogul's home. “[My client] was raped by Mr. Combs, his bodyguard, and another man,” she alleged in an interview with News Nation. "They invited her to Combs’ home and orchestrated this entire situation. The upcoming lawsuit outlines her traumatic flight to safety after that horrific night." Mitchell-Kidd also alleges that an unknown oily substance was poured on her client during the alleged attack.

“She initially thought it was acid,” she alleged. "Her body went limp, and she couldn’t understand why. Earlier in the evening, she drank some water that tasted off. She believes the oil used during the assault might have contained a drug that rendered her unable to resist.” What do you think of Diddy requesting a trial date in April or May of next year, according to Meghann Cuniff? What about him reportedly planning to file a motion regarding unauthorized leaks of grand jury information? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: 50 Cent Reacts To Ray J's Bizarre Diddy Rant

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...