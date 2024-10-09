Diddy Reportedly Gets Emotional Jail Visit From Twin Daughters & Mother

Diddy's family has his back.

Last month, Diddy was arrested in New York City and hit with charges of alleged racketeering and sex trafficking. He's been at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn ever since. Following the arrest, sources told TMZ that Diddy was mostly concerned about his seven children's wellbeing. At the time, they claimed that he was eager to speak with them amid his legal issues. It was unclear if or when he'd have the ability to do so.

Now, the outlet reports that he received a visit from two of them last week. Reportedly, his twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie traveled all the way from California to see him, joined by their grandmother Janice Combs. The source adds that the visit was incredibly emotional, suggesting that it could have prompted the mogul's mother's recent remarks about his legal battle.

Diddy's Family Supports Him Amid Legal Battle

(L-R) Jessie James Combs, Chance Combs, Diddy, D'Lila Combs and Justin Dior Combs attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

She spoke with Local 10 News last week, proclaiming her son's alleged innocence. "I come to you today as another that is devastated and profoundly saddened by the allegations made against my son, Sean Combs," her statement reads. "It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies. To bear witness to what seems like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words. Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence."