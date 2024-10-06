Diddy Investigation: Former NYPD Detective Alleges That Mogul Could Expose Celebrity Friends

By Caroline Fisher
2018 Fox Network Upfront
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Sean "Diddy" Combs attend 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)
Derrick Parker alleges that "everybody’s very scared right now."

It goes without saying that Diddy is in the midst of a serious legal battle. The Bad Boy founder was arrested in New York City last month and has since remained behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He's been hit with charges for alleged racketeering and sex trafficking. This development has prompted a great deal of speculation about what the outcome of his case will be. During a recent interview with NewsNation's "The Scoop," for example, former NYPD detective Derrick Parker shared his theory on what could happen.

Parker, also known as the Hip Hop Cop, investigated the NYC hip-hop scene in the 1990s and early 2000s. “I don’t see (Combs) getting out. I think with so much of the outcry of the victims in this case, he may either make a deal where he becomes King for a Day, where he tells everything he knows about someone else that might be bigger than what he’s doing for a deal," he stated.

Derrick Parker Discusses Diddy's Case

I think anybody will rat if they’re getting put into a certain position where you’re looking at R. Kelly time," he added. "R. Kelly’s doing 20 to 30 years on two separate cases in jail. That was two cases, right? (Combs) has got 100. And the problem he also has is the outcry of all these witnesses, it’s hard for a jury, I think, to listen to all these people come forward.” As for who Diddy could allegedly expose, he suspects that Jay-Z could allegedly be on the list. “Jay-Z and Diddy were pretty close," he alleged.

"A lot of people went to these parties. It’s not just Jay Z. There are other more important people that are at these Freak Off parties that are very, everybody’s very scared right now," he also alleged. What do you think of former NYPD detective Derrick Parker theorizing that Diddy could allegedly expose some of his celebrity friends? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

