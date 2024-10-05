Diddy & Justin Bieber Throwback Pictures Resurface Amid Mogul's Allegations

Diddy and Bieber go way back.

Given the federal case and various allegations against Diddy, many online are looking back throughout history to make note of his movement. They also seek out more celebrity connections in speculative fashion, as anyone talking about the Bad Boy mogul or interacting with him faces a very different context these days. This is the case for his bond with Justin Bieber, as TMZ recently obtained some throwback pictures of the two which have some fans raising their eyebrows. These old photos come from the Haiti Benefit Concert in Miami back in 2010 and a 2016 Grammys afterparty in Los Angeles. Check them out by clicking the "Via" link down below

While the two appear quite close, with Sean Combs' arm around the pop star in both instances, the connotations spreading online are all the product of allegations and speculation, so the snapshots don't reflect any proof. Many theories emerged in recent months as to Diddy's alleged relationship with Justin Bieber, which some out there believed turned inappropriate. However, the Canadian singer is not a part of any current lawsuit or charge against Combs, whether as a passing mention or a key figure.

Diddy & Justin Bieber At The Help For Haiti Benefit Concert

Sean "Diddy" Combs, Justin Bieber, Sean Kingston and Chris Brown perform at the BET-SOS Saving Ourselves  Help for Haiti Benefit Concert at AmericanAirlines Arena on February 5, 2010 in Miami, Florida. (Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)

With this in mind, take the pictures and what some fans are interpreting them as online with a huge grain of salt, as they only reflect allegations, not evidence. For those unaware of Diddy and Justin Bieber's history, the latter was a second-generation protégé of the former for a bit, with Usher being their common link. They even collaborated sometimes, like on "Moments" off of The Love Album: Off The Grid. With this new wave of allegations and federal criminal charges, many online users scrutinized and called into question their relationship.