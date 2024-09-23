Khloe Kardashian Says She Was At A Diddy Party With Justin Bieber In Old Clip

Bieber's name unfortunately continues to be tied to Diddy.

Khloe Kardashian is another celebrity that has some sort of affiliation with Diddy, according to an old clip. A report from TMZ says that there's a clip from a 2014 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians resurfacing that sees Khloe chatting with sister Kourtney about a party in which a lot of the guests were "butt-naked". The former even jokes, telling Travis Barker's partner, "You would have loved it!". Later in that portion of the episode, Courtney tries to guess the other equally high-profile guests in attendance.

"Diddy, Quincy, Justin Bieber, French Montana...?". Khloe nods to all of them to confirm she was correct. Then, Khloe mentions during a bowling alley get-together that she "got on a plane at 5:30 a.m.". Courtney then tells her friend that's with them that Khloe was up all night when she got back and was pretty drunk. At the alley, she did appear to be hung over, and even seemed to get upset with Courtney for messing with her about going.

Khloe Kardashian Recaps The Diddy Party

Of course, this is just another bad look for Diddy, as more and more old videos continue to give more context to his recent indictment. As for Justin Bieber, the concerns for him being tied to the former are amounting. There have been multiple rumors floating around the fact there's more than meets the eye when it comes to their relationship. This old footage seems to make things even more stomach-churning, and it might be confirming the worst for some.