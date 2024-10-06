Diddy Labels Justin Bieber His "Little Brother" In Resurfaced Interview

Fans are digging through Diddy's old interviews.

Diddy's interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live from February 2011, during which he referred to Justin Bieber as “a little brother,” is resurfacing on social media. It comes after authorities arrested the Bad Boy mogul in New York City, last month, on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

“To a lot of us, he’s like a little brother,” Diddy said at the time. “He’s not afraid to call and ask for advice. He’s somebody that, in the industry wise, the record industry is a strong family and he’s somebody that we definitely have our arms around him. We wanna protect him. Because he’s such genuinely a nice person. Besides his talent, he’s one of the greatest kids that you could ever know.”

Diddy Parties With Justin Bieber During Ciroc Event

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 05: Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Justin Bieber attend Ciroc party at Vanquish Lounge on February 5, 2014, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

He also discussed the idea of buying Bieber a car. “He had the Lamborghini for a day or two and he had access to the house,” Diddy said. “He knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with big brother Puff on national television. Some things, everything ain’t for everybody.” When the TikTok account, WhatsTrending, shared the video on Friday, users in the comments section condemned Diddy and Bieber's relationship. "Diddy took his innocence away. His smile. Where was his mother?" one user wrote. Another came to their defense: "Lord we just gonna take everything out of context and make it perverted."

Diddy Discusses Justin Bieber In Resurfaced Clip