Justin Bieber Turns Heads By Unfollowing Usher On Instagram

The superstars go way back.

Justin Bieber is a success story by any measure. He was one of the biggest child stars of all time. He remains, to this day, one of the best-selling singers of all time as well. Usher served as Bieber's mentor when he was breaking through, and the co-sign appeared to do wonders. The two men have remained friendly over the years. That said, something changed on January 14. Justin Bieber decided to make the very public decision to unfollow Usher on Instagram. This led to widespread speculation about the way these two actually feel about each other.

Justin Bieber's decision to distance himself from his mentor had a lot of fans confused. Some felt that it made sense, given that they were close over a decade ago. Bieber needed Usher's help to break big, and both benefited from their association. They have gone in different paths over the years. This talking point actually came up during a 2024 interview with Usher. The iconic singer was asked whether Justin Bieber had been asked to join him during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Usher told the Breakfast Club that he indeed ask, but that Bieber politely declined.

Justin Bieber Turned Down Usher's Halftime Show Invite

"I think that it might’ve been the fact that he’s just wanting to tell a different story right now, and I understand that," Usher stated. "But we did have a brief conversation, and we’re gonna do something else in the future. But, no love lost or anything like that." The bit about love being lost rings a bit more hollow on the heels of Justin Bieber's unfollow. Other fans speculate that their growing distance has to do with the ongoing Diddy scandal. Diddy mentored Usher, and the latter introduced Bieber to Diddy. It has been widely alleged that the Bad Boy founder exposed both singers to unsavory acts at a young age.