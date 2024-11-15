Suge Knight Accuses Diddy Of Molesting Justin Bieber & Usher

Suge Knight recently hit Diddy with some disturbing allegations.

Diddy has been hit with countless disturbing allegations in recent months, and recently, Suge Knight added even more to the list. During a new interview with Michael Franzese from prison, the Death Row co-founder accused the Bad Boy mogul of sexually abusing both Usher and Justin Bieber. According to him, the alleged sexual abuse wasn't a secret either, as he accuses several of Diddy's associates of being involved.

“Everybody knows what Puffy did. There’s not one person that didn’t know that Puffy was f*cking Usher. It was the saddest thing in the world what they did to Justin Bieber [...] They had sex with him. I hate to say that because I really like Justin Bieber. I feel bad for Justin Bieber," he alleged. Knight continued, providing more details of Diddy's allegedly inappropriate relationship with Bieber.

Suge Knight Discusses Diddy In New Michael Franzese Interview

“He could have been bigger than Michael Jackson, but the question of the drugs and the stuff, what [Diddy] allowed these grown men to do to this little boy was unhealthy and f*cked up. No grown men are supposed to be getting high and doing drugs and drinking with kids [...] He had grown men would take Justin Bieber when he was young to a romantic vacation, showing pictures on Instagram with no women — nobody else but grown, successful men and this little kid [...] Not only is it a bad look, it’s sad," he alleged.