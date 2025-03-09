Suge Knight Accuses Prince Of Setting Up A Tense Confrontation With Diddy

Suge Knight is currently behind bars for a voluntary manslaughter sentence of 28 years, but he's still telling wild hip-hop stories. During a recent interview with The Art Of Dialogue, he alleged that the one and only Prince once set up a tense confrontation between the Death Row Records boss and his Bad Boy Records counterpart, Diddy. If you don't know the history between these two moguls, then we wonder what the heck you're doing reading a hip-hop news site. Jokes aside, their rivalry in the 1990s and beyond is a complex, dark, but nonetheless gripping chapter in the story of rap culture.

Suge Knight explained during the interview that somebody approached him at his table at The Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood with a special request. "'Hey, Prince is doing the show right now. He wants you to come in right now and watch his show and he's got a table for you.’ So I’m like, I go on there," he recalled. "So I left everybody at the table, I went there solo, you know? Prince set me down at a table where Puffy was there, Nas was there, there was a couple of people there. [...] And when I sit at this table, Prince is the coldest gangster in the world. Don’t let [him] fool y’all. He's playing a guitar and said, ‘What’s up?’ and starts laughing ’cause he knows. He must have been mad at Puffy ’cause he planted me at that table."

Suge Knight's Diddy Claims

Then, Suge claimed that he made two brief comments to Sean Combs that made him stand up in frustration. Puff's security guards then supposedly escorted him away. This isn't the only recent comment that Suge Knight made about Diddy, as Knight accused him of molesting Justin Bieber and Usher last year.