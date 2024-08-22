Prince Fans Slam John Legend For DNC Tribute

Social media users think John Legend was the wrong choice.

Yesterday, John Legend took the stage at the Democratic National Convention at Chicago's United Center. He delivered a lively performance of Prince's "Let's Go Crazy," joined by the late icon's frequent collaborator Sheila E. The duo went on just before Tim Walz accepted the nomination for Vice President, though some believe they missed the mark.

Of course, Legend's talent is undeniable, but social media users argue that the song simply wasn't a good fit. Many think Sheila E would have been better off going solo, or alongside someone else entirely. Disgruntled viewers are sounding off about the tribute on X, calling the moment an "insult" to Prince's legacy.

John Legend & Sheila E's DNC Prince Tribute

"Who the hell decided that John Legend was the perfect pick to perform Let’s Go Crazy? Don’t do that sh*t again. Sheila E. and that guitarist alone was fire! #DNC," one user writes. "I’m sorry but John Legend doesn’t have the singing style or voice of Prince. They should’ve got someone else to cover his song," someone else claims. Fortunately, many others are coming to Legend's defense, arguing that it was a fun tribute despite all the controversy it's stirred up.