Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Plays During Gavin Newsom's DNC Speech

BYElias Andrews349 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Democratic National Convention: Day 2
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 20: California Gov. Gavin Newsom joins the California delegation as they cast their votes during the Ceremonial Roll Call of States on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are gathering in Chicago, as current Vice President Kamala Harris is named her party's presidential nominee. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Newsom loves to reference K. Dot.

Gavin Newsom is the Governor of California, and Kendrick Lamar is the King of Compton. Newsom is aware of the iconography and the popularity that Lamar wields. Especially after he managed to defeat Toronto superstar Drake in a battle. Unsurprisingly, Gavin Newsom decided to utilize the Lamar aura during his appearance at the Democratic National Convention. The Governor gave an impassioned speech in support of Presidential nominee Kamala Harris. During Newsom's speech, Lamar's smash single "Not Like Us" can be heard playing in the background.

The juxtaposition of Lamar's anthem with Newsom's rhetoric is jarring, to say the least. The Governor is flanked by Nancy Pelosi while pontificating on the rise of Kamala Harris. All the while, Lamar's disrespect anthem rings off. It's somewhat comical. Gavin Newsom praises Harris' handling of economic, social and racial justice, as well as her time as attorney general. "I saw that star get even brighter," he asserted. "As attorney general of California, as a United States Senator, and as Vice President." The practice of utilizing hip-hop to bolster political speeches is nothing new, of course. Earlier in the roll call, Georgia brought out Lil Jon to perform a medley of his biggest hits.

Read More: Nelly's "Hot In Herre" Used To Diss Donald Trump During DNC: Watch

Gavin Newsom Has Repeatedly Referenced K. Dot

Gavin Newsom has a long history of praising and aligning himself with Kendrick Lamar. At least, when it comes to the music. He quoted the Compton rapper when he was elected Governor of California back in 2018. "You know, that great California poet by the name of Kendrick Lamar," he said during his victory speech. "He once said, 'Be humble.'" The line, of course, being a reference to Dot's smash 2017 single "Humble." More recently, Gavin Newsom used Lamar as an example of the talent that comes from the Golden State. He noted that California is a place where musical artists as disparate as Kendrick Lamar and Metallica can find success during a June 2024 speech.

Kendrick Lamar has not reciprocated the love. The Compton rapper has not commented on Gavin Newsom or Kamala Harris. Despite this reluctance to endorse a political figure, politicians continue to line up to award Lamar. California State Senator Isadore Hall III awarded Lamar the mantle of district "Generational Icon" in 2015. The award was meant to signify the massive impact that the rapper has made on the West Coast and Compton in particular.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Argues Kendrick Lamar & J Cole Never Had A "Stimulus Package" Like Drake

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...