Lil Jon Shocks Fans With Surprise Performance At DNC Roll Call: Watch

The rapper repped his native state.

Rappers have come out of the woodwork to support Kamala Harris. She's proven immensely talented with musicians, and day two of the Democratic National Convention bore this out. During the roll call on Tuesday, each U.S. state was introduced by a DJ. Said state would then announce how their delegates would cast their vote. When it came time for Georgia to be introduced, the DJ set turned into a full on performance from Lil Jon. The crunk legend emerged from the audience at the top of United Center Stadium and put on a wildly entertaining show for his home state.

Lil Jon performed his 2014 single "Turn Down for What." He treated audience members to his signature "YEAHHHH!" catchphrase before turning his focus to Kamala Harris. "Ladies and gentlemen, we are here tonight to officially nominate Kamala Harris for president," he explained. "We're not going back!" If Lil Jon using his music to hype up Harris wasn't enough, he did the same for Vice President nominee Tim Walz. Jon segued into a performance of his 2004 classic "Get Low," and tweaked the lyrics to reference the VP hopeful's last name. "To the windowwww," he rapped. "To the Walz!"

Lil Jon Has Been Openly Critical Of Donald Trump

Lil Jon has been a longtime supporter of Kamala Harris. Interestingly enough, he also has a relationship with Harris' opponent, Donald Trump. Lil Jon appeared on Trump's Celebrity Apprentice show back in 2013. He did not enjoy his interactions with the future President. The ATL rapper confirmed that Trump called him "Uncle Tom" during the show's production. "I addressed Trump immediately when we heard the comment," Lil Jon explained in a 2016 statement. "I can't say if he knew what he was actually saying or not. But he did stop using that term once we explained it's (sic) offensiveness."

Lil Jon went on to clarify that he does not support Trump's policies as a politician. "I also want to be clear," he concluded. "That I don't agree with many of the statements Mr. Trump has said during his current run for President." When a Twitter user asked the rapper to offer support for Trump's second presidential campaign, his response could not have been more clear. "How about f*ck noooooo," he wrote back.