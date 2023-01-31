Lil Jon Threatens To Sue Over “Lovers & Friends” Festival: Report
Lil Jon is apparently unhappy with Live Nation over them using the title of his song for their festival without inviting him to perform.
Live Nation is about to make an enemy out of Lil Jon. He’s known for his vivacious personality, noticeable adlibs, and fire productions, but a recent report states Jon isn’t happy with the Lovers & Friends Festival promoters. The concert returns in May, and Lil Jon Is upset that the title of his hit track is being used as the festival’s name.
It’s reported that this week, the rapper’s team sent a letter to Live Nation hoping “to reach a financial agreement.”
This allegedly isn’t the first time Lil Jon has attempted to converse with Live Nation representatives. His attorney, Doug Davis, is said to have talked with the company back in May 2022. Additionally, it was “assumed” that Live Nation would do right by Lil Jon. Things didn’t escalate because he was headlining the festival with several famous friends.
However, this time around, there were many artists asked to once again join the line-up—but Lil Jon was left out. Another of the artist’s attorneys compared the situation to having a “Don’t Stop Believin'” festival without Journey.
TMZ also reported that Jon doesn’t want to take the promoters to court and hopes that a settlement is reached. Live Nation has yet to react publicly to Lil Jon’s warning.
