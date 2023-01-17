Lovers & Friends has released the full lineup for its 2023 festival. The event, presented by Usher, will feature performances from 50 Cent, Missy Elliott, and many more artists.

It will be Elliott’s first billed performance since 2019. Among the top other billings are Mariah Carey, Pitbull, Chris Brown, Christina Aguilera, as well as Usher himself.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 21: Missy Elliott performs onstage during day 1 of FYF Fest 2017 on July 21, 2017 at Exposition Park in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for FYF)

Other performers at the event include Miguel, Summer Walker, Jhené Aiko, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Bryson Tiller.

Working further down the lineup of 45 artists, more include Nelly, Busta Rhymes, Boyz II Men, Master P and the No Limit Soldiers, the Diplomats, Ginuwine, Remy Ma, N.O.R.E., Omarion, Bow Wow, Lil Kim, Eve, T.I., Flo Rida, Sean Paul, Shaggy, Beenie Man, Soulja Boy, Da Brat, Chingy, Petey Pablo, Blackstreet, Jagged Edge, Next, Mannie Fresh, Dem Franchise Boyz, Wayne Wonder, Yung Joc, Kevin Lyttle, Lumidee, Baby Bash, Frankie J, 702, Lil Rob, MC Magic, Lil Rob.

Lovers & Friends was originally going to begin in May 2020 in Los Angeles, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. They rescheduled for 2022 and moved to Las Vegas. Snoop Dogg, Fat Joe, Lauryn Hill, and more all performed.

Tickets for Lovers & Friends 2023 will go on sale Friday at 10:00 AM, PST. There will be GA, GA+, VIP, and VIP Cabana presale tickets available at that time. Tickets for the general public will be fully available four hours later at 2:00 PM, PST. Layaway payment plans will start at $19.99 down.

Lovers & Friends 2023 is scheduled for May 6 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Check out the full lineup for Lovers & Friends 2023 below.

🎧Lovers & Friends Fest🎧



Register now for Presale that starts Friday, January 20th, 10 AM PT. All tickets start at $19.99 down.https://t.co/oyvp5F96xk pic.twitter.com/1PmMi2J5J0 — Lovers & Friends Festival (@lvrsnfrndsfest) January 17, 2023

[Via]