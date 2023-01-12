Derek Carr had a solid time with the Las Vegas Raiders. While the team didn’t have a ton of success, they were still better than they had been in the previous decade. Now, however, it is clear that the Raiders are going to be moving on to someone else.

During the last two games of the season, Carr was benched. This is because both sides had come to an agreement over him not coming back next season. Overall, it was an emotional decision for both sides. Regardless, it seems like both parties are eager to just move on.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks on after the national football league game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 24, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Derek Carr Speaks

Today, Carr took to social media with a long message for all of the Raiders fans out there. As you can see, this message came from the heart as Carr truly gave a lot to the city. Even if you thought he was a mediocre player, you can’t help but realize how hard he worked.

“Raider Nation it breaks my heart I didn’t get an opportunity to say goodbye in person,” Carr said. “We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our 9 years together. From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you have to my family and me. We had our share of both heart breaking moments and thrilling game winning drives, and it always felt like you were there next to me.”

Carr continued by noting just how hard he worked during his time with the franchise.

“It’s especially hard to say goodbye because I can honestly say that I gave you everything I had, every single day, in season, and in the off season,” Carr explained. “It certainly wasn’t perfect, but I hope that I was able to leave you with more than a few great memories as Raider fans.”

