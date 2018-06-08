gavin newsom
- Pop CultureRap Lyrics Bill Passed By California Legislature, Awaiting Signature From GovernorCalifornia will be the first state to place limits on when rap can be used in court.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsCaitlyn Jenner Loses California Recall Election By Insurmountable MarginThe results from California's recall election are in, and Governor Gavin Newsom will remain in office.By Joshua Robinson
- PoliticsGOP Candidate Larry Elder Physically Assaulted In Venice, Eggs Thrown: ReportCA is going through a recall election and hell broke loose for the controversial candidate who previously stated slave owners should receive reparations.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsCaitlyn Jenner Speaks On Illegal Immigration Crackdown During Border VisitCaitlyn Jenner says that she'll finish Donald Trump's border wall if elected as California's governor. By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTomi Lahren Co-Sign's Caitlyn Jenner Bid For California GovernorLahren ditched her MAGA hat for one that reads "Caitlyn for California."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMeek Mill & Jay-Z's REFORM Alliance Catches Major VictoryA bill that the organization petitioned heavily for has been signed into law and will change how probation is handled in the Golden State.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsCalifornia Gov. Passes Bill Banning Flavored Tobacco ProductsCalifornia has passed a bill banning the sale of flavored tobacco products.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsCalifornia Gov. Orders Closure Of Bars In 7 Counties Including L.A.California Gov. Newsom orders the closure of bars across seven counties as Coronavirus cases surge.By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture56% Of Californians Expected To Get Coronavirus Over Next 8 WeeksGovernor of California Gavin Newsom made a shocking claim in a letter to President Trump that states health officials are predicting about 56% of the state's population will be infected with coronavirus over the next two months.By Keenan Higgins
- PoliticsCalifornia Governor Closes All Bars & Cuts Restaurant CapacitiesCalifornia governor, Gavin Newsom, announces closing of all bars and reduced restaurant occupancy.By Dominiq R.
- SportsLeBron James Hosts Historic Signing Of "Fair Pay To Play" Bill: WatchNCAA athletes can now get paid in California.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Writes That She Hopes To End Death Penalty In CaliforniaThe criminal justice reform activist shared her thoughts on social media.By Erika Marie
- MusicKendrick Lamar Quoted By Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom During Victory SpeechGavin Newsom walks out to 2Pac and quotes Kendrick Lamar during his victory speech.By Aron A.