DJ Akademiks Argues Kendrick Lamar & J Cole Never Had A "Stimulus Package" Like Drake

2019 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 01: Drake poses with the awards for Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for “Scorpion”, in the press room during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp)
DJ Akademiks says the bar for Drake is different.

DJ Akademiks may have already admitted that the so-called "Drake stimulus package" isn't what it once was, but regardless, he recently argued no other artist had one to begin with. Addressing the topic on a new stream, Akademiks claimed neither Kendrick Lamar nor J Cole could ever guarantee an artist's song would hit the charts.

"I'll say that the Drake stimulus package is not the same at this moment, but here's why I say it's not the same," he began. "Let's be clear. Kendrick does not have a stimulus package. J Cole does not have a stimulus package. These other guys don't have a stimulus package where they just hop on any song and it automatically charts. That was only allotted to Drake." From there, he explained how criticism of Drake is similar to that of LeBron James. "When we talk about LeBron, we don't use the same criticism for KD because we're like, 'KD's not compared to Michael. LeBron, you are. So, we're gonna use this unrealistic expectation for you because you're compared to the greatest that's ever lived.'"

Drake Performs With 21 Savage In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 19: 21 Savage and Drake Onstage During Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

It's not the first time Akademiks' has spoken on the stimulus package not being what it once was. During a stream in July, following the release of Drake's collaboration with Camila Cabello, he remarked: "Drake's wings, slightly, feel clipped. The Drake Stimulus Package right now, doesn't exist. Drake going on Camila Cabello's track didn't do nothing." Fans brought up this change in tone on social media in the wake of his more recent remarks. "But he is also the one that said and I quote the Drake stimulus package wasn't working," one user wrote.

DJ Akademiks Speaks On The Drake "Stimulus Package"

Check out Akademiks' latest thoughts on Drake above. Be on the lookout for further updates on DJ Akademiks as well as the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.

