Boosie Badazz Voices Empathy For Drake After Devastating Halftime Show

Drake has had some rough Sundays in February. The rapper had to stand by while Kendrick Lamar won five Grammy Awards for his diss song, "Not Like Us." Then, he had to sit and watch Lamar perform said diss during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Ouch. The Halftime Show felt like the capper on a campaign of hate that kicked off last March. Drake haters are still reveling in it. Boosie Badazz, on the other hand, has had his fill. The rapper took to Twitter on Monday to criticize those who have bashed the 6 God.

Boosie Badazz felt that Drake should have gotten more support during the battle. Especially given how many careers he boosted with features over the years. Several of the rappers who turned agains the 6 God, including Future and Kendrick Lamar, benefited from the Drake stimulus package early on in their careers. "Just imagining how Drake feel after boosting so many artist careers with his features," Boosie tweeted. "N those same mfs ain't got sh*t to say positive about this dude." Boosie Badazz made it clear that he felt the artists in question were weak for failing to show gratitude. "That's weak a*s f*ck to me," he asserted.

Read More: Drake Shows Love To Tory Lanez While Promoting Upcoming Album

Boosie Badazz Declared Drake's Haters "Weak"

Boosie effectively encouraged Drake to be petty moving forward. The rapper believed that he should not gift features to artists who are going to abandon him at the first sign of trouble. It's what Boosie said he'd do. "On God," he added. "If I was Drake nobody could ever get another feature from me." Well, kudos to Boosie Badazz, because it seems like Drake is following his advice. Drizzy has made a point of being a bit more selective with the people he works with from now on. He's dished out verses on Camila Cabello and Chino Pacas songs, but he has steered clear of notable hip hop artists.