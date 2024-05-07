Boosie Badazz Claims Drake Vs Kendrick Lamar Battle Went Too Far

Boosie Badazz has had plenty of rap battles. He spent most of the 2000s beefing with the likes of T.I. and Plies, even if he retroactively said him and Plies were on good terms. One would assume that he would be a fan of the current battle going on between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, but the Louisiana hitmaker feels the exact opposite. He got on social media on May 6 to criticize the way both rappers have handled the battle. He also went out of his way to knock both of their fanbases.

The rant took place on X (formerly Twitter). Boosie kicked off his statement by claiming that too many fans are rooting for the downfall of Drake and/or Lamar. "I never seen so many men excited to see men tearing each other down thru music," he wrote. "The men r more excited than the women lol." Boosie went on to claim that fans have repeatedly asked him about his thoughts on the battle. Evidently, he's getting tired of answering. He also said that he doesn't want to see either rapper damage their hugely successful career.

Boosie Badazz Fears For Drake And K. Dot's Safety

"Do y'all really want to see one of these great artist career done cause they lost a rap battle?," he asked his followers. "Do y'all want all what they have done for hip hop overshadowed by rap beef. They talking about children, baby mommas, dirt, fiances, molestation, pedophiles, etc." Boosie Badazz then widened the conversation and inferred the dangers that could potentially be awaiting Drake and Dot in the future.

He theorized that traveling to the other's home city may be dangerous for both rappers, which is not something that should be encouraged. "I hope y'all don't think these artist n crews snaking hands n smiling when they see each other," he added. "Nobody go be safe n the next artist city. Not to mention when other artist start picking sides n getting involved smh that's when sh*t get serious."

Boosie isn't the only rapper who's expressed their disappointment over the battle. Chuck D felt that Drake and Dot should be presenting a united front to the rest of the music world. The Public Enemy rapper went as far as to say the two of them should go on tour with J. Cole. While a truce might be possible in the future, the vitriol between Drake and Dot makes it difficult to see any real resolution happening soon.

