DJ Khaled Hints At Collaborations With Drake, Jay-Z & Rihanna In Cinematic Album Trailer For "Aalam of God"

Khaled is dubbing this is as his "black album."

When it comes to DJ Khaled, he's always going to do things in grand fashion. So, it's no surprise that his teaser trailer for his upcoming studio album Aalam of God is over-the-top fun. According to Billboard, it's a beefy seven-minute mini film and it stars acting powerhouses Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Ramos. It plays out like one of the more recent Fast & Furious movies, with crazy stunts and chase scenes. Wahlberg is the big baddie and he's trying to steal the audio files for Khaled's project. The We The Best mogul manages to get away from Mark's goons and escapes into a vehicle with Ramos.

Part of the reason why Mark is so hell-bent on retrieving the brief case from Khaled is because of some potential big-ticket collabs. "This guy’s two Drake songs on there. What if he’s got another 100-bar from Jay-Z and that thing gets out on the f*cking street?" While Khaled is escaping with Ramos, the two friends learn the driver is a part of Mark's crew, so they flip the car and get away unscathed. They then meet at a restaurant to discuss their next plan of action.

DJ Khaled Appears To Have Some Serious Heat On His Next Album

Ramos excuses himself and it's here we learn that he's also double-crossing Khaled. Wahlberg instructs him to get the album files no matter what. So, when Ramos returns, he holds the producer at gunpoint and tries to coerce him into handing over the briefcase. However, Khaled manages to talk Ramos down and leaves the restaurant with some choice words and special instructions. "Look how far we came and you f*cking worried about what they saying? You know our saying, ‘Win with us or watch us win... One more thing, Tone [Ramos], you a piece of sh*t!... Make sure you listen in order too — from the intro to the outro."

A snippet from Aalam of God plays in the background as Khaled then makes it to a private jet with even more instructions. "Send Rihanna the record. Aalam of God." The caption also doubles down on Drake and RiRi's appearances, so it looks like this will be another stacked tape. "DRAKES BACK TO WORK… SO AM I! THIS THE ONE WITH✌🏽DRAKES... Matter of fact.. send that record over to @badgalriri.. u know… I JUST WANNA BREATHE – THE AIR THAT RIHANNA BREATHES – yo RIH everyTING locked." Fans can expect it to drop later this year and it will be his first since 2022's GOD DID.

