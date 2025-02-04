Nick Cannon & Zeus Network Face Viacom Lawsuit For Allegedly Ripping Off “Wild 'N Out”

Nick Cannon and Zeus Network are facing a new lawsuit from Viacom International Inc. accusing them of stealing the intellectual property of the iconic MTV series, Wild’ N Out. They also argue that, in hosting the network's allegedly infringing show, Bad vs. Wild, Cannon is violating his contract with Viacom.

“Zeus intentionally copied elements of Wild’ N Out in developing Bad vs. Wild, knowing that those acts constituted infringements of Viacom’s copyrights,” attorney George W. Kroup said, as caught by AllHipHop. “Zeus’s collaboration with Mr. Cannon—the longtime host and face of “Wild ‘N Out—in developing Bad vs. Wild further cements the conclusion that Bad vs. Wild intentionally ripped off Wild ‘N Out to profit off its creative elements, without having to do the work of creating original content itself. “

Nick Cannon Stars In Trailer For Zeus Network's "Bad vs. Wild"

Kroup further agrued of Cannon specifically: “Zeus has caused Mr. Cannon to violate his written agreement related to Wild’ N Out." He also references some of the show's more controversial moments. “The damage caused by Zeus’s interference with Mr. Cannon’s contract is magnified by the wave of negative publicity which emanated from Zeus’s unoriginal content and colorist and sizeist stereotyping," he added. Kroup further accuses Zeus of directly marketing Bad vs. Wild as “Wild ‘N Out on steroids” in promotional materials and of poaching several former cast members and crew of Wild ‘N Out. With the lawsuit, Viacom wants a permanent injunction against Zeus in order to stop the production and distribution of Bad vs. Wild. Additionally, they are seeking financial damages, specifically, treble damages for willful infringement. Neither Zeus Network nor Nick Cannon have responded to the allegations.

