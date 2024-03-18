Bobby Lytes Accidentally Exposes Himself During Wardrobe Malfunction On "Bad Vs. Wild"

"Bad Vs. Wild" continues to get a lot of attention.

Bobby Lytes is one of the many stars who has helped make Zeus Network a success. Overall, Zeus has come under fire for a lot of its programming. Crazy In Love and Baddies are two shows that some feel are too salacious to be shown on TV. Although they are watched by many, some argue that it isn't entertainment that is worthy of attention. Regardless of these criticisms, Zeus has continued to do its own thing. In fact, it has a new show that is trying to top everything else it has put out. This new variety program is called Bad Vs. Wild and it is certainly a wild ride.

The show is hosted by Nick Cannon, who certainly has experience with reality TV. Moreover, the show is filled with various segments, including fights, rap battles, and even some live performances. You never truly know what is going to happen during any given episode. This has subsequently led to some wild moments that go viral on social media. Well, on Sunday, it was Bobby Lytes who ended up securing the viral clip. As you can see below, he had a wardrobe malfunction and ended up exposing himself. Clearly, he didn't tuck correctly.

Bobby Lytes Had A Bit Of An Issue

Everyone on set had a pretty good sense of humor about the whole thing. Nick Cannon made some jokes and even Lytes himself was quick to laugh the whole thing off. At the end of the day, this probably isn't even the wildest thing to happen on the show. In fact, it is likely that this will all be topped next week. No one actually knows for sure, however, it is very clear to fans that Zeus will do anything to have its shows talked about.

Let us know what you think of Bad Vs. Wild, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite entertainers and their upcoming projects.

