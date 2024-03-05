Nick Cannon Jokes About Getting Joseline Hernandez Pregnant

Nick Cannon's increasingly large family is a pretty common joke among fans online. The multi-talented entertainer has repeatedly found his relationships resulting in pregnancies. In total he currently has 12 children who are split across 6 different mothers, making it difficult for even some die-hard fans to keep track of it all. Cannon has made it no secret that he's in on the joke. In both interviews and various TV shows he appears on he's delivered quips of his own at his large family.

But during a recent TV appearance, he may have delivered his boldest joke about the situation yet. That's because it was aimed directly at Joseline Hernandez who seemed to be behaving purposefully sensual towards Cannon. It didn't take him long to respond hilariously though. "Don't play with me. You know I know you. You gon' f*ck around and get pregnant," he jokes. The joke seems to be brushed off by much of the panel on the actual show, but it caught fire online with fans right away. Check out a clip of the joke and some fan's reactions to it below.

Nick Cannon's Bold Joseline Hernandez Pregnancy Joke

Last year, Nick Cannon shared a pretty hot take about the new Drake album. Drizzy unleashed For All The Dogs last year after months of hype. While fans did seem to like the album, very few called it his best work yet. But that's exactly what Cannon himself thinks of the project. He declared it Drake's best album ever, a take that was met with quite a bit of backlash online.

Nick Cannon has frequently proven that he will crack jokes about anybody. Last year, he delivered a viral joke making fun of conspiracies being spread about Sexyy Red being a member of the illuminati, making the whole situation look pretty ridiculous. What do you think of Nick Cannon joking about getting Joseline Hernandez pregnant? Do you think the joke was out of pocket or hilarious? Let us know in the comment section below.

