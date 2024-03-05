Nick Cannon Jokes About Getting Joseline Hernandez Pregnant

Nick Cannon isn't afraid to joke about having a 13th kid.

BYLavender Alexandria
2024 FOX Spring Preview

Nick Cannon's increasingly large family is a pretty common joke among fans online. The multi-talented entertainer has repeatedly found his relationships resulting in pregnancies. In total he currently has 12 children who are split across 6 different mothers, making it difficult for even some die-hard fans to keep track of it all. Cannon has made it no secret that he's in on the joke. In both interviews and various TV shows he appears on he's delivered quips of his own at his large family.

But during a recent TV appearance, he may have delivered his boldest joke about the situation yet. That's because it was aimed directly at Joseline Hernandez who seemed to be behaving purposefully sensual towards Cannon. It didn't take him long to respond hilariously though. "Don't play with me. You know I know you. You gon' f*ck around and get pregnant," he jokes. The joke seems to be brushed off by much of the panel on the actual show, but it caught fire online with fans right away. Check out a clip of the joke and some fan's reactions to it below.

Read More: Nick Cannon Is Seemingly Open To Mariah Carey Reunion

Nick Cannon's Bold Joseline Hernandez Pregnancy Joke

Last year, Nick Cannon shared a pretty hot take about the new Drake album. Drizzy unleashed For All The Dogs last year after months of hype. While fans did seem to like the album, very few called it his best work yet. But that's exactly what Cannon himself thinks of the project. He declared it Drake's best album ever, a take that was met with quite a bit of backlash online.

Nick Cannon has frequently proven that he will crack jokes about anybody. Last year, he delivered a viral joke making fun of conspiracies being spread about Sexyy Red being a member of the illuminati, making the whole situation look pretty ridiculous. What do you think of Nick Cannon joking about getting Joseline Hernandez pregnant? Do you think the joke was out of pocket or hilarious? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Nick Cannon's Biggest Hip Hop Hits

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.