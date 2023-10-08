Nick Cannon Says Drake’s “For All The Dogs” Is His Best Album

Nick Cannon says Drake's new album, For All The Dogs, is his best yet. Speaking about the project on his podcast, The Daily Cannon, he explained that the album has solidified his status as "the goat."

"I'ma go ahead and say it. This absolutely is the best Drake album ever. Classic," he said, before revealing that he woke up at 5:00 AM on Friday to listen to the project. "We always 'oh Drake ain't got a classic.' For All The Dogs. Every song. 23 songs. 'Rich Baby Daddy' with Sexyy Red might be my new fucking anthem. A new favorite song."

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Cannon continued: "They gas it sometimes or they always try to easily give him the goat. He has definitely had an amazing run and I would always be like 'he don't got a classic album.' His best album to me was Take Care. This joint? He went and got Chief Keef on there, he giving you everything. He giving you Houston, groove music, the BBL interlude or he giving you R&B Drake. Said it here, Drake is the goat." Check out Cannon's full comments on the album below.

Drake dropped For All The Dogs on Friday, October 6, with features from Teezo Touchdown, 21 Savage, J. Cole, Yeat, SZA, PartyNextDoor, Chief Keef, Bad Bunny, Sexyy Red, and Lil Yachty. It marks his first solo album since 2022's Honestly, Nevermind and his first overall since Her Loss with 21 Savage later the same year. Drake's currently performing on his It's All a Blur Tour with a final show in Columbus set for October 9, 2023. Looking ahead, Drake says that he'll be taking a break from music to focus on his health, explaining he needs "maybe a year or something."

