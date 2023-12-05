Nick Cannon Jokes About Sexyy Red Being In The Illuminati

During a recent Instagram live, Sexyy Red said some things that had fans seriously curious. “Y’all, they said, ‘Did I sell my soul?’ Should I just tell them the truth?” she asked in the live. That unsurprisingly left fans asking for more and Red delivered. “It’s time for me to just keep it 100 with y’all. Like, yes, they got me in this sh*t. I don’t know, I can’t get out of it. I’m getting too much money, I don’t want to get out of it," she expanded. The comments went viral quickly as fans online speculated what she was talking about.

One of the most prevalent theories is that she was discussing some kind of secret society like the Illuminati. Since it mostly came up in jokes, Nick Cannon took the opportunity to joke about it himself on a recent episode of his podcast. “Yo, she can’t even spell Illuminati,” Cannon claimed joking at perceptions of Red as not being particularly smart. But he also had jokes about the supposed secret society itself. “Let’s keep it a stack though. Nobody Black would ever be in the Illuminati. We talk too much. It’s supposed to be a secret society. We can’t keep no g*dd*mn secrets.” Check out the full podcast clip below.

Nick Cannon Makes Fun Of Sexyy Red's IG Live

Sexyy Red has had a lot of rap fans talking about this year as she's been one of the genre's definitive breakout artists. Her debut album Hood Hottest Princess dropped earlier this year and recently received a deluxe version. Among the new songs are multiple high-profile features including Chief Keef, Summer Walker, 42 Dugg, G Herbo, and Sukihana.

Throughout her breakout success, Red has been controversial for numerous reasons including her raunchy subject matter and uncompromising personality. What do you think of Nick Cannon's jokes about Sexyy Red not being able to spell Illuminati, much less be included in it? Let us know in the comment section below.

