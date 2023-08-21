Joseline Hernandez Tells Haters To Back Off After Blasting Bobby Lytes’ Outfit

Joseline Hernandez is outspoken and honest- and she doesn’t care about what anyone thinks in regards to that. Moreover, the Puerto Rican Princess recently got into it with some fans due to her criticisms of fellow “Love & Hip Hop” alum Bobby Lytes. Through an Instagram post, the rapper showed off his outfit for the RENAISSANCE world tour, which was clearly inspired by the shimmer and metallic album cover. However, it clearly didn’t please everyone, as Hernandez had some harsh words for it in the comments. Fans responded in kind, and the reality TV star even came through with a response to all the backlash.

“We dress a certain way,” Bobby Lytes captioned the post. “We walk certain way, We paint a certain way, We make love a certain way. You know, all of these things we do in a different, unique, specific way that is personally ours. #RWT2023.” In Joseline Hernandez’s reaction, she made it clear that she’s not a big fan of trying too hard, and let that perspective cloud her judgement of the fit as it stands. “Your outfit did too much,” the Ponce native wrote underneath Lytes’ post.

Joseline Hernandez’s Comment Towards Bobby Lytes’ Fit

In fact, coverage of this shade even found its way to Bobby Lytes himself, who thanked fans for their support through this negativity. “Thank you guys for the love, but understand not everyone will love or like what you do,” he expressed. “As long as you’re happy, it’s what truly matters [heart emoji].” Then, in an Instagram Live clip, Joseline Hernandez fended off people hating on her for her opinion. “B***h, y’all h*es need to stop coming on my page if you h*es is gonna be on some hating s**t,” she remarked.

The Puerto Rican Princess Drives Haters Away

“Get you a job,” the 36-year-old concluded. Of course, it’s quite ironic considering that she was the biggest hater under Lytes’ post. But she’s never let anything stop her from speaking her mind, not even felony charges for some of her antics. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Joseline Hernandez.

