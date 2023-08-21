Joseline Hernandez Tells Haters To Back Off After Blasting Bobby Lytes’ Outfit

Lytes’ “RENAISSANCE World Tour” fit drew some criticism from Joseline, and fans were so unhappy that she had to defend herself.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Joseline Hernandez Tells Haters To Back Off After Blasting Bobby Lytes’ Outfit

Joseline Hernandez is outspoken and honest- and she doesn’t care about what anyone thinks in regards to that. Moreover, the Puerto Rican Princess recently got into it with some fans due to her criticisms of fellow “Love & Hip Hop” alum Bobby Lytes. Through an Instagram post, the rapper showed off his outfit for the RENAISSANCE world tour, which was clearly inspired by the shimmer and metallic album cover. However, it clearly didn’t please everyone, as Hernandez had some harsh words for it in the comments. Fans responded in kind, and the reality TV star even came through with a response to all the backlash.

“We dress a certain way,” Bobby Lytes captioned the post. “We walk certain way, We paint a certain way, We make love a certain way. You know, all of these things we do in a different, unique, specific way that is personally ours. #RWT2023.” In Joseline Hernandez’s reaction, she made it clear that she’s not a big fan of trying too hard, and let that perspective cloud her judgement of the fit as it stands. “Your outfit did too much,” the Ponce native wrote underneath Lytes’ post.

Read More: Joseline Hernandez: Unveiling The Woman Behind The Reality Star

Joseline Hernandez’s Comment Towards Bobby Lytes’ Fit

In fact, coverage of this shade even found its way to Bobby Lytes himself, who thanked fans for their support through this negativity. “Thank you guys for the love, but understand not everyone will love or like what you do,” he expressed. “As long as you’re happy, it’s what truly matters [heart emoji].” Then, in an Instagram Live clip, Joseline Hernandez fended off people hating on her for her opinion. “B***h, y’all h*es need to stop coming on my page if you h*es is gonna be on some hating s**t,” she remarked.

The Puerto Rican Princess Drives Haters Away

“Get you a job,” the 36-year-old concluded. Of course, it’s quite ironic considering that she was the biggest hater under Lytes’ post. But she’s never let anything stop her from speaking her mind, not even felony charges for some of her antics. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Joseline Hernandez.

Read More: Joseline Hernandez’s Arrest Body Cam Footage Shows Her Shoving Cops & Using Hate Speech

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.