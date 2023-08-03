Joseline Hernandez Hit With Two Felony Charges For Big Lex Altercation

Joseline Hernandez appeared in court today (August 3), where a judge revealed that she’s been charged with two felony counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. She was in court for her arraignment, after a warrant for her arrest was issued earlier this week. The charges stem from an altercation that took place between her and Big Lex at a Mayweather vs. Gotti match in June.

Apparently, the two of them got physical after a heated verbal exchange. Things got pretty brutal, based on footage of the incident. According to reports, various people tried to break up the fight before police got involved. Hernandez was arrested following the brawl, and charged with battery, trespassing, and more. Body cam footage from her arrest was later released, showing Hernandez lashing out at law enforcement officers.

Joseline Hernandez In Court

She’s seen throwing her phone at somebody and shouting, before being taken down by police. She then proceeded to unleash a slew of homophobic and racist comments at police, and they eventually carried her away. Many suspect that Hernandez could have been intoxicated during her fight with Big Lex. She’s been open in the past about her substance abuse issues. With that being said, this was also far from the first altercation fans saw Hernandez involved in.

Following news of her arrest warrant this week, Hernandez took to social media to comment on The Shade Room’s post. “Even the beat can’t catch me,” she wrote alongside several laughing emojis. She appeared to be taking the news pretty lightly, considering the seriousness of her charges. The new set of charges Hernandez has been hit with pertain to her interaction with police seen in the body cam footage. Luckily for the reality star, however, the judge states in the clip that she only needs to be booked as a formality. It appears as though she won’t actually be behind bars for too long. Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to the various charges, and is scheduled to appear in court again next week.

