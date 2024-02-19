Nick Cannon "Bad Vs. Wild" Trailer: Joseline Hernandez & Natalie Nunn Fight, Karlissa Saffold Throws Punches

Nick Cannon is a legend in the entertainment world and there is no denying it. Overall, he has done pretty much everything. He has been an actor, a TV host, and even an artist. Although he has accomplished so much, it is clear that he is not yet satisfied with everything he has done. There is still a lot left for him to do, and fans are always excited to hear about his next project. In fact, his latest project is one that has been teased for quite a while, and it is in conjunction with the notorious Zeus Network.

In the video below, you can find the trailer for Bad Vs. Wild. This is a new show that will be dropping on March 3rd. Overall, the show has an interesting variety concept. There are going to be live performances from some of the biggest artists in hip-hop, such as GloRilla and even French Montana. However, there are also going to be a lot of fights. Reality stars Joseline Hernandez and Natalie Nunn will be on the show. In fact, the two can be seen fighting in the trailer, which is definitely going to bring some viewers in.

Nick Cannon Has A New Show

Karlissa Saffold is also going to be on the show, and it looks like she is throwing punches. Beyond that, it remains to be seen what this show is going to have in store. It is clear that Zeus Network and Nick Cannon are pulling out all of the stops for this new show. Whether or not it ends up being a success, still remains to be seen. However, given the success of properties like Baddies and Crazy In Love, it seems like Bad Vs. Wild has a lot of potential.

Let us know what you think of this new show idea, in the comments section down below. Do you think that this is going to be a huge hit, or is destined to flop?

