Natalie Nunn & Joseline Hernandez Come To Blows On "Bad Vs Wild:" Watch

Natalie Nunn and Joseline Hernandez are two people who have certainly become massive figures for the Zeus Network brand. Overall, Zeus has been known for reality TV shows that are filled with fights. Shows like Baddies have proven to be popular. However, some feel as though these shows do more harm than good. Regardless, because of their propensity to generate revenue, Zeus continues to try and push the envelope. It's been interesting to watch, and their latest show is definitely getting the reaction they hoped for.

Of course, the show in question is Bad Vs. Wild. This is a new variety show that is being hosted by none other than Nick Cannon. Overall, there are going to be music performances, rap battles, and many more offerings. Well, during the premiere episode, we got a one-on-one between Nunn and Hernandez. As you can imagine, this led to a whole lot of debauchery on stage. In the clip below, you can even see that things got a bit violent between the two.

Natalie Nunn Vs. Joseline Hernandez

Nunn got into Hernandez's face and was rattling off insults. Hernandez didn't like this which subsequently led to a swing on Nunn. Nunn then went after her and chaos erupted on the stage. It is exactly what the producers were hoping for, and we're sure the fans wanted the exact same. While some may scoff at this kind of content, there is no doubt that Zeus know what it is doing.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see what else Bad Vs. Wild is going to be able to provide. They have a formula for success, although whether or not fans will stick around, remains to be seen. Let us know what you think of this new show, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

