Natalie Nunn Breaks Down Into Tears When Forced To Fly Economy

Natalie Nunn broke down into tears on Instagram Live, earlier this week, after her flight was canceled and she got downgraded to economy. She complained to her followers about having the sit in the middle seat despite being claustrophobic. The account for Baddies East shared the clip on Twitter, Saturday.

"This is the worst thing that's ever happened to me in my life," she began. "I'm like really upset about this. It's not funny Jacob. I'm so claustrophobic and that's why I'm live because Jacob is such an asshole and that's the only person in the world I would call about this and I don't even care. It is the worst. I'm claustrophobic. Everybody knows that. If you don't know, I'm the most claustrophobic person in the world." She then added, "I hate elevators," while recalling a time she was stuck in one.

Natalie Nunn At The "Baddies East" Premiere

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: TV personality Natalie Nunn attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Baddies East" at Harmony Gold on September 17, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Fans had mixed responses to Nunn's video on social media. Responding to Baddies East's post, one fan wrote: "Y’all wouldn’t be mad if you suppose to take a trip first class and get downgraded?" Another argued back: "Mad for what? Yes I would feel some type of way but it wouldn’t be this serious. I’m on a flight almost every week and I wish 2 seconds after it lifts off it land." Check out Nunn's Instagram Live video below as shared by Baddies East.

Natalie Nunn's Downgraded To Economy

I hope to be this rich one day Because why Miss Nunn crying over being forced to fly Economy😂 pic.twitter.com/kgFX08GiZg — Baddies:East (@BaddiesOnZeus) October 14, 2023

The clip comes after the premiere of the latest season of Baddies East. Be on the lookout for further updates on the show as well as Natalie Nunn on HotNewHipHop.

