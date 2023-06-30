Lil Uzi Vert recently dropped his highly-anticipated new album, Pink Tape. The album features Nicki Minaj, who appears on the song “Endless Fashion.” During one of the verses, Natalie Nunn is mentioned by the artists. “Ayo, even if my name was Natalie, none these b*tches still couldn’t chin-check me,” they rap. Now, Nunn has taken to social media to respond to the shoutout.

“I LOVE YOU @nickiminaj,” Nunn wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of the song. “PLEASE COME HOST THE BADDIES REUNION NOW IM ASKING PLEASEEEEEEE NICKI I LOVE YOU,” she continued, adding a kissing emoji. It’s clear that Nunn would love to have Nicki make an appearance on Baddies, as she goes on to share a clip of herself previously calling for Nicki to host the reunion. Nunn also took to Twitter, telling Baddies fans, “make sure y’all stream it runs those numbers up for the queen like we do the 91 million streams on baddies!!”

Natalie Wants Nicki Minaj To Host The Baddies Reunion

Lil Uzi Vert finally dropped Pink Tape today, after teasing the new LP for months. Aside from Nicki Minaj, the album also features Don Toliver, Babymetal, and Bring Me The Horizon. Travis Scott also makes an appearance on the track “Aye,” which was revealed by DJ Akademiks earlier this month.

Recently, Nicki shared more about her verse on “Endless Fashion” on Twitter with Uzi’s girlfriend, City Girls’ JT. JT mentioned how quickly she was able to complete her verse for the song, claiming she “almost had a heart attack today!” JT told the rapper, “you really too real & raw I love you.” Nicki responded to her Tweet, writing, “Girl I started @ 8am & finished like 5pm. When I tell you I was exhausted by the time I was done. Lol. B/c I was rushing to get it in on time. I kept telling him ’30 mins’ then hitting him back 2 hours later TB 15-20 more minutes Uzi!!!!,” she explained. “I did that ALL DAY LONG YO,” she added with a laughing emoji.

